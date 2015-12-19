“Hotline Bling” is inescapable. It’s number three on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2015 list. There are memes, remixes from Justin Bieber and Erykah Badu, and a possible duet with Adele. Cats even dig the catchy tune. Oh, and now there’s a dramatic rendition of “Hotline Bling” from some of Hollywood's most on-fire actors." itemprop="description"/>“Hotline Bling” is inescapable. It’s number three on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2015 list. There are memes, remixes from Justin Bieber and Erykah Badu, and a possible duet with Adele. Cats even dig the catchy tune. Oh, and now there’s a dramatic rendition of “Hotline Bling” from some of Hollywood's most on-fire actors."/>“Hotline Bling” is inescapable. It’s number three on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2015 list. There are memes, remixes from Justin Bieber and Erykah Badu, and a possible duet with Adele. Cats even dig the catchy tune. Oh, and now there’s a dramatic rendition of “Hotline Bling” from some of Hollywood's most on-fire actors."/>
Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks & More Bring Drama To "Hotline Bling"

Evette Dionne
Photo: W Magazine
Drake’s “Hotline Bling” is inescapable. It’s number three on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2015 list. There are memes, remixes from Justin Bieber and Erykah Badu, and a possible duet with Adele. Cats even dig the catchy tune. Oh, and now there’s a dramatic rendition of “Hotline Bling” from some of Hollywood's most on-fire actors.

Amy Schumer, Brie Larson, and Elizabeth Banks are just a few of the rad celebrities lending their voices and reactions to the all-star “Hotline Bling” recreation. Some, like Larson, are really into it, adding in a melody and a bit of chair-dancing. Others, such as Bryan Cranston, place their acting chops front and center. In his best Walter White voice, Cranston delivers lines from “Hotline Bling” as if he’s reading Shakespeare — and it's pretty glorious.

Even Drake was feeling it.
@wmag giving me my greatest IG moment of 2015...Bryan Cranston you are my father. 🙏🏼

A video posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on


You might never hear “that can only mean one thing” again without thinking of “Hotline Bling” or these famed actors.
W Magazine
