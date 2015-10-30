Join Justin Bieber’s Hotline Bling Ring

It’s somehow easy to forget that Justin Bieber is Canadian. The angel-voiced enfante terrible has had a weird few days of walking out on seemingly important things like concerts and radio interviews. So maybe it’s appropriate that he release a song about women walking out of his life.
Bieber today released a remix of countryman Drake’s megahit “Hotline Bling,” flipping the script to make the song about a woman cheating on him. He released the track via a cryptic tweet asking fans to call him on his cell phone. To make his hotline bling, if one will. Fans who called the number were the first to hear Bieber’s remixed track.
“I know you call him on his cell phone when you couldn’t reach my love,” he sings on the nearly three-minute track.
His remix follows in the footsteps of Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Jadakiss, and Mila J.
“Should I? Love to my bro @champagnepapi. Canadian boys really doing it. #PURPOSE,” Bieber said earlier today on Instagram.
Bieber’s new album, Purpose, featuring Big Sean, Travis Scott, Nas, and Halsey, is due out November 13.
