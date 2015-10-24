If you're reading this, it's Drake's birthday — and what better way to celebrate than by checking out some of the best Drizzy memes the internet has to offer?
Believe us, the internet has offered up more than you can imagine, especially after the release of his latest video for "Hotline Bling," which was chock-full of meme-worthy content — not to mention killer fall fashion choices.
As The New York Times points out, this video is where the rapper crowned himself the king of his own meme-dom: "You don’t meme Drake; Drake memes Drake."
What started out as a joke at Drake's expense — really, the expense of his overly sensitive lyrics — became a joke he was in on, posting those memes you made about him crying to his own social accounts. Now, he's laughing all the way to the bank.
So hold on, we're going to show you the best six memes inspired by Toronto's 6 God. We're sure he'll thank us later for this one.
