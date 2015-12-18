Story from Entertainment News

Who Is The Beautiful Man In Selena Gomez's Instagram?

Carolyn L. Todd
Selena Gomez posted a photo of a very attractive mystery man on Instagram yesterday. Naturally, the internet went wild. The post racked up a million likes and set off a firestorm of speculation. Is he her new boo? A pawn to make Justin jealous? Where do men like this even come from? And since when is orange soda such a sexy beverage?

The queries spawned a sprawling search to find the foxy, chiseled blond. Well, word is that he's a model named Christopher Mason, based in Los Angeles and signed to Wilhelmina, according to reports from TMZ. The site also speculates that he stars in the pop singer's next music video, "Hands to Myself," set to premiere next week. We'll have to wait and see if that's true, but in the meantime, we've occupied ourselves with the cute stranger's Instagram feed.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


Here, in no particular order, is everything else we know about Christopher Mason, based on his Instagram account.

He loves horses...

Channeling my inner Kevin Costner with @rocky_barnes for @modelistemagazine shot by @dominicpetruzzi 📷

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


...and motorcycles.

Always wear appropriate safety gear at all times off camera #actnatural

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


He's a classy gent...

'When lightning strikes one of us it strikes us both' 📷 @prakashshroff 🙌🏻

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


...who enjoys Coors on the beach...

Yep, still summer

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


...and wears statement glasses.

Take my word for it. My glasses know what they're talking about.

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


He often shows a distaste for pants.

Some days even your lucky rocket ship underwear don't help #billwatterson #tbt

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


He's very hygienic.

There's a fine line between Sunday Fun Day and Monday morning

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


Not to mention, a pensive bloke.

Shooting today in this top secret undisclosed location in the Hollywood hills #shhh

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


He has mad carpentry skills...

Don't quit your day job

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


...and great taste in literature.

#bookclub ✈️🚅🚙

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on


And, most importantly, he loves his dog.

He loves this. #happythankgiving

A photo posted by Christopher Mason (@christophermason_) on

