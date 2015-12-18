Selena Gomez posted a photo of a very attractive mystery man on Instagram yesterday. Naturally, the internet went wild. The post racked up a million likes and set off a firestorm of speculation. Is he her new boo? A pawn to make Justin jealous? Where do men like this even come from? And since when is orange soda such a sexy beverage?
The queries spawned a sprawling search to find the foxy, chiseled blond. Well, word is that he's a model named Christopher Mason, based in Los Angeles and signed to Wilhelmina, according to reports from TMZ. The site also speculates that he stars in the pop singer's next music video, "Hands to Myself," set to premiere next week. We'll have to wait and see if that's true, but in the meantime, we've occupied ourselves with the cute stranger's Instagram feed.
Here, in no particular order, is everything else we know about Christopher Mason, based on his Instagram account.
He loves horses...
...and motorcycles.
He's a classy gent...
...who enjoys Coors on the beach...
...and wears statement glasses.
He often shows a distaste for pants.
He's very hygienic.
Not to mention, a pensive bloke.
He has mad carpentry skills...
...and great taste in literature.
And, most importantly, he loves his dog.
