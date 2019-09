This Kylie Jenner #TBT As A Toddler Is So Cute We Can’t Stand It

It’s good to know that even Kim Kardashian had something of an awkward phase. In a #TBT posted today by sister Kylie, Kim can be seen hugging Kylie and Kendall as little toddlers.And that is some adorable side-eye we see out of Kendall. Maybe she saw into the future and predicted that Kylie would date Tyga?While young Kim may be showing up in media for weird reasons , the Jenner sisters are years and years before their brushes with fame. To give you an idea of how early this picture is: Kylie got her famous scar years after it was taken.We can also look at this pic as a preview of what’s to come for Kim’s kids Saint and North. They’re at least as adorable as the Jenner sisters were. Modeling superstardom seems all but a guarantee.