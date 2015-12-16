Watch Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & Lottie Moss Play Shag, Marry, Kill

Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Lottie Moss may all have ultrafamous older siblings in the fashion world, but that doesn’t stop them from grabbing their share of the limelight.
You already know about Kylie and Bella’s elder siblings, but did you know that Kate Moss has a younger sister? She does, and she starred alongside the Jenner and Hadid as part of a Vogue shoot for their January issue.
The shoot itself, by Gordon von Steiner, looks pretty subdued, at least judging by the images attached to the preview. Kylie and Bella, at least, have so far set their images apart from their sisters by seeming edgier and wilder. That seems par for the course for younger siblings as a means of outstripping their older counterparts. This campaign, with its staid poses and subdued florals, is about as far away as you can get from Kylie’s Interview shoot or Bella’s appearance in The Weeknd’s newest video or work in LOVE’s Advent 2015 series.
The Kardashians and Hadids have made careers out of balancing their more outré output with a steady devotion to the establishments of the old world of fashion media. Following two shoots trading heavily in potentially controversial sexuality hews closely to the classic Hollywood mantra of “one for them, one for you” in a comforting way. To be a modern celebrity, you have to package yourself both as a sex symbol to hide under the mattress and as the girl next door to bring home to mom. It’s something lots of young people struggle with. These young women, notably, do not.
But in case you thought you could put three younger siblings into the frame without causing some controversy, they sat down and played a game of Shag, Marry, Kill. Of course, they picked Aladdin, Batman, and Harry Potter. Do you agree with Kylie’s choice? It seems like she has a weird concern.
