As HerUniverse grows, Eckstein is committed to staying connected to the fans — including the youngest ones. She is friendly with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who voices a character on another spin-off series, Star Wars Rebels, and whose 6-year-old daughter, Charlotte, so adores Ahsoka that she named her imaginary friend after her. When the little girl was afraid to get a tooth pulled, Eckstein stepped in. “I called Sarah Michelle and recorded a message for Charlotte as Ahsoka, telling her to be strong and that the force was strong with her,” she says. It worked. Charlotte told her mother she was ready to face the dentist.



“This new generation of fangirls, they’re growing up in a different environment," Eckstein says, smiling. "It’s really exciting to see.”



