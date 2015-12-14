It seems like every bridal ad and lookbook exclusively features photos of ultra-thin models. These images are not reflective of most brides-to-be, or most women in general. Not when the average U.S. woman wears a size 14.
Well, good news, ladies: Mega-retailer David's Bridal hears you loud and clear. And its new spring ad campaign features a gorgeous woman — who also happens to be a size 14.
David's Bridal sought out model Mercy Watson for its campaign in part because her size reflects the average bride. Watson was flown to London for the photo shoot, which marks the brand’s U.K. launch.
The results are nothing short of stunning.
Watson models the new line of bridal gowns in front of the Embankment, Parliament, and the Orangery, all while donning impeccable makeup and an array of gorgeous veils and flower fascinators.
The best part? Several of the dresses from the campaign are available in sizes ranging from 2 to 26. In other words, these are gowns that represent the full spectrum of bridal bodies.
"We recognize that our customers are all different sizes and silhouettes, and felt it was important to reflect this diversity in our ad-campaign creative," Trevor Lunn, senior vice president at David's Bridal, told Refinery29.
Lunn added, "We are proud that these images further reinforce our commitment to helping every bride-to-be find the gown of her dreams, regardless of her shape, style, or budget, and are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with a model as beautiful as Mercy.”
That's a philosophy we can get behind. See more pics from the groundbreaking shoot below.
Well, good news, ladies: Mega-retailer David's Bridal hears you loud and clear. And its new spring ad campaign features a gorgeous woman — who also happens to be a size 14.
David's Bridal sought out model Mercy Watson for its campaign in part because her size reflects the average bride. Watson was flown to London for the photo shoot, which marks the brand’s U.K. launch.
The results are nothing short of stunning.
Watson models the new line of bridal gowns in front of the Embankment, Parliament, and the Orangery, all while donning impeccable makeup and an array of gorgeous veils and flower fascinators.
The best part? Several of the dresses from the campaign are available in sizes ranging from 2 to 26. In other words, these are gowns that represent the full spectrum of bridal bodies.
"We recognize that our customers are all different sizes and silhouettes, and felt it was important to reflect this diversity in our ad-campaign creative," Trevor Lunn, senior vice president at David's Bridal, told Refinery29.
Lunn added, "We are proud that these images further reinforce our commitment to helping every bride-to-be find the gown of her dreams, regardless of her shape, style, or budget, and are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with a model as beautiful as Mercy.”
That's a philosophy we can get behind. See more pics from the groundbreaking shoot below.
Advertisement
Advertisement