But now, Olive will truly have a chance to shine in the Instagram spotlight. The family has bestowed upon Olive Beckham a separate account of her very own on the photo sharing app. The pup's first photo was posted on Monday. Olive's Instagram account has already garnered more than 44,000 followers. Don't expect her to follow you back, though — Olive is only following five other users, three of which are other Beckham family members.
You can follow all of Olive's latest exploits @olivebeckham23. So far, the account has shared a photo of Brooklyn Beckham holding Olive and a video of Olive fetching a ball. About that life.
OPENER IMAGE: Fred Duval/Getty Images.
