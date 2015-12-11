Justin Bieber is no angel, but he does have wings now.
The Biebs is on a European tour right now, and he is really living it up. He's been experimenting with online dating, awkwardly flirting with underage girls IRL, attempting to rekindle a romance with an ex, and, as it turns out, getting some fresh ink. The "What Do You Mean" singer debuted his latest tattoo last night on Instagram.
Even if you think the only good thing to come of the 21-year-old singer was his Comedy Central Roast, you gotta admit the tattoo (and the Biebs) look pretty fly in the picture. He doesn't reveal much about his new ink — like who the artist is or what it means — but based on the themes explored in his most recent album, Purpose, it's clear his faith has been on his mind lately. Could there be a religious allusion here? Or was really just really inspired by Selena's performance during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
We would just like to ask him, and Ben Affleck, "What Do You (and Your Tattoos) Mean?"
OPENER IMAGE: Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock.
