Justin Bieber Just Made A Pretty Awkward Joke About Underage Girls

Is anyone else getting some major "single and ready to mingle" vibes from Justin Bieber lately? One day he's pining after Selena Gomez, the next he's tracking down girls on Instagram. Now he's making suggestive remarks about his teen fans.
The pop star was performing in Toronto on Monday night when he took a moment to address the crowd. As one might imagine, the adoring throng of Beliebers included a lot of young teen girls, inspiring Bieber to crack a joke about their underage status.
"Who's 13?" the 21-year-old asked his fans, who responded with a roar. "We got any 14-year-olds?"
Following another bellow from the audience, he used his fingers to perform some arithmetic. Like Barbie said, math is hard.
"Four more years until you're 18," he pronounced as girls cheered. In a moment of clarity, he must have realized how creepy he sounded because he then told himself, "Too much, Justin."
We'll say. Playing up the flirty heartthrob image is one thing; insinuating that you're eyeing these young girls for other purposes is another. Let's just stick to the age-appropriate women on Instagram, shall we? Watch a clip of the moment, captured by a fan, below.
He had to count...using his fingers...to get from 14 to 18..... pic.twitter.com/ItgAtaQkIf— Stephanie Evans (@uronIyone) December 9, 2015
