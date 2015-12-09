Selena Gomez Angrily Responds To Critics Of Her Voice

Be careful what you post about Selena Gomez online. She might be reading.
The pop star lashed out at critics who questioned whether she was actually singing live during last night's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Gomez performed the songs "Hands to Myself" and "Me & My Girls" during the runway broadcast, and didn't take kindly to suggestions that she was lip-syncing.
MTV News reports that the singer angrily responded to a commenter who wrote "she sings live?" underneath a Victoria's Secret photo on Instagram.
The pop star lashed out at critics who questioned whether she was actually singing live during last night's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Gomez performed the songs "Hands to Myself" and "Me & My Girls" during the runway broadcast, and didn't take kindly to suggestions that she was lip-syncing.
MTV News reports that the singer angrily responded to a commenter who wrote "she sings live?" underneath a Victoria's Secret photo on Instagram.
Also from MTV: The Realest Things About Black Swan According To Actual Ballet Dancers
"Yes, I fucking sing live," she wrote.
Snap! Gomez was on quite the rampage, liking a fan's photo that basically said she was hotter than ex Justin Bieber. For her final act, she recommended One Direction's new album over Bieber's Purpose. Way to fuel those Niall Horan dating rumors.
"Yes, I fucking sing live," she wrote.
Snap! Gomez was on quite the rampage, liking a fan's photo that basically said she was hotter than ex Justin Bieber. For her final act, she recommended One Direction's new album over Bieber's Purpose. Way to fuel those Niall Horan dating rumors.
Advertisement
Also from MTV: There’s A New Harry Potter Fan Theory About Who Killed Hedwig
Gotta say, we kind of love this new Selena. Here's hoping her PR doesn't backtrack and say her social media accounts were hacked.
Gotta say, we kind of love this new Selena. Here's hoping her PR doesn't backtrack and say her social media accounts were hacked.
Selena commented on a fan's IG photo about which album to buy (Made in the A.M) pic.twitter.com/0VjoQIyNj6— Niall Updates (@Niall_Updatess) December 9, 2015
Also from MTV:
Advertisement