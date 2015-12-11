If your family is anything like mine, having everyone get along without fighting on Christmas is a holiday miracle of its own. But that's not the only Christmas rarity to look forward to this year, thanks to some incredible lunar timing.
For the first time in decades — and the first time this century — there will be a full moon on Christmas. The last time this happened was in 1977, and there won't be another Christmas full moon until 2034. So if you're an astronomy buff, this is one event you don't want to miss.
If you're in the United States, your best view of the full moon will be on Christmas Eve, The Weather Channel notes. For people in Europe, look out on Christmas Day (or, night). Search your location here for your prime moon-watching time. According to The Weather Channel's experts, the full moon will reach its peak size at 6:11 a.m. EST. Sounds like really good news for Santa, right?
