Everyone Basically Bought Kim Kardashian The Same Baby Present

What do you get the reality star who has everything? White flowers. Lots and lots of white flowers.
Kim Kardashian is back in action after giving birth to Saint West over the weekend. In a new video posted on her app, she takes fans on a tour of mom Kris Jenner's mansion, which, as you can see, has been decked out with countless floral arrangements. Is it all a gift from Kanye West? Nope. It seems Kardashian's crew got the memo that she loves white bouquets loud and clear, and now Jenner's house looks like a botanical garden.
Did u guys catch my live stream of the beautiful flowers I received? Check it out on my app! https://t.co/UrTIr38THm pic.twitter.com/fEioRZQwIJ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
"I love white flowers," she gushes in the livestream. Sure enough, there are beautiful displays from her assistant, housekeeper, designer Roberto Cavalli, celebrity makeup artists Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath, and pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
Kardashian also headed outside to show fans how Jenner's palm trees had been lit up with twinkling lights. Can we move in, too?
