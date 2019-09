Everyone Basically Bought Kim Kardashian The Same Baby Present

What do you get the reality star who has everything? White flowers. Lots and lots of white flowers.Kim Kardashian is back in action after giving birth to Saint West over the weekend. In a new video posted on her app, she takes fans on a tour of mom Kris Jenner's mansion, which, as you can see, has been decked out with countless floral arrangements. Is it all a gift from Kanye West? Nope. It seems Kardashian's crew got the memo that she loves white bouquets loud and clear, and now Jenner's house looks like a botanical garden.