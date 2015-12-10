In honor of the U.N.'s "Human Rights Day" on Thursday, Samantha Power, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, shared on Twitter a video of a recent conversation she had with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender rights. Human Rights Day commemorates the U.N. General Assembly's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948.
Jenner and Power met in November, but the details of the conversation weren't made public until now. Power tweeted that "too many transgender people face bullying, threats, [and] violence," which makes Human Rights Day the perfect occasion to share her conversation with Jenner.
Power noted in the interview that since Jenner came out as transgender in April, she has "already changed so many lives." Jenner, who was named a runner-up for Time magazine's "Person of the Year" distinction, has served as an important face in the transgender community in 2015.
In the heartfelt interview with the ambassador, Jenner revealed that she had considered suicide, afraid of how she'd be treated as a transgender woman. Power responded by noting that public figures such as Jenner can serve as beacons of hope and encouragement for others who are struggling with similar situations. "You've now given them an inspiration, affirmed their very existence, their very rights, it's just so very important," Power said to her.
Jenner said that although the United States has "come a long way" for LGBT rights, people internationally are still being murdered for expressing who they are. "This has to be an effort that we all get behind," Jenner said, adding that organizations like the U.N. are essential for improving LGBT rights across the globe. "The road ahead of us is long," Power added.
When Power asked Jenner to offer encouragement for others in the LGBT community, Jenner encouraged them to be themselves, and to surround themselves with positive, supportive people. "No matter who you are, what your background is, what your age is, you can live authentically," Jenner said, adding that since she's come out as transgender, she's had some of the best days of her life.
