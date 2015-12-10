Jenner said that although the United States has "come a long way" for LGBT rights, people internationally are still being murdered for expressing who they are. "This has to be an effort that we all get behind," Jenner said, adding that organizations like the U.N. are essential for improving LGBT rights across the globe. "The road ahead of us is long," Power added.



When Power asked Jenner to offer encouragement for others in the LGBT community, Jenner encouraged them to be themselves, and to surround themselves with positive, supportive people. "No matter who you are, what your background is, what your age is, you can live authentically," Jenner said, adding that since she's come out as transgender, she's had some of the best days of her life.

