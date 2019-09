In honor of the U.N.'s "Human Rights Day" on Thursday, Samantha Power, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, shared on Twitter a video of a recent conversation she had with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender rights. Human Rights Day commemorates the U.N. General Assembly's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948.Jenner and Power met in November, but the details of the conversation weren't made public until now. Power tweeted that "too many transgender people face bullying, threats, [and] violence," which makes Human Rights Day the perfect occasion to share her conversation with Jenner.Power noted in the interview that since Jenner came out as transgender in April, she has "already changed so many lives." Jenner, who was named a runner-up for Time magazine's "Person of the Year" distinction, has served as an important face in the transgender community in 2015.In the heartfelt interview with the ambassador, Jenner revealed that she had considered suicide, afraid of how she'd be treated as a transgender woman. Power responded by noting that public figures such as Jenner can serve as beacons of hope and encouragement for others who are struggling with similar situations. "You've now given them an inspiration, affirmed their very existence, their very rights, it's just so very important," Power said to her.