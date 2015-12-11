Looking At These Hot French Firefighters Can Actually Help Save The World

For 25 years, a group of French firefighters has been at the ready to respond to alarms around the world.
Pompiers Sans Frontières, which translates to Firefighters Without Borders, has dispatched its members to dangerous disaster zones in 33 countries over the past few decades. Its humanitarian and conflict-response efforts even included sending members to help in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks here in the United States.
With 2016 approaching, the nonprofit organization has a new, eye-catching approach to raising awareness — and money — to support its work. A handful of its firemen agreed to bare (almost) all for a 2016 charity calendar.
Proceeds from the calendar, produced in partnership with a French publishing house and professional photographer Fred Goudon, support the NGO's missions around the world. About 6,000 to 7,000 copies have been sold so far, bringing about 8,000 euro (the equivalent of US$8,815) into the group's coffers, Ingrid Meucci, a spokeswoman for the group, told Refinery29.
The sales are already having a big impact: The influx of cash helped Pompiers Sans Frontières to send an entire team and fire truck to help local firefighters in Lebanon.
Pompiers Sans Frontières couldn't be more pleased with the response.
"I guess we can say that our calendar 'set on fire' people all around the world!" Meucci wrote in an email. "And we hope it will continue :D."
The calendar can be purchased at this link. Click through to see some of the calendar's best shots and learn more about the group's work.
