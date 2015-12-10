It’s that time of year again. A time when a few lucky and talented individuals get celebrated in Tinseltown. A time when you get to see your favorite celebrities showered with the recognition they deserve for their stellar performances on big screens, small screens, and even laptop screens. A time when you fantasize about what you would be wearing on the red carpet. Yep, it's awards season, and Hollywood is especially abuzz today after this morning's announcement of the 73rd Annual Golden Globes' nominees.
Those lucky enough to be nominated had some amazing reactions. Lady Gaga had to apologize to her neighbors for the celebratory ruckus she was causing. Amy Schumer posted a hilarious throwback picture. Tons of other noms tweeted emotions ranging from gratitude to humility to utter shock.
This list will have you running to the nearest movie theater or queuing up your Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, and what-have-you to get totally caught up. Then, go ahead and binge-watch every nominated work of film and television art, listed here, until the Golden Globes premiere on January 10.
Those lucky enough to be nominated had some amazing reactions. Lady Gaga had to apologize to her neighbors for the celebratory ruckus she was causing. Amy Schumer posted a hilarious throwback picture. Tons of other noms tweeted emotions ranging from gratitude to humility to utter shock.
This list will have you running to the nearest movie theater or queuing up your Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, and what-have-you to get totally caught up. Then, go ahead and binge-watch every nominated work of film and television art, listed here, until the Golden Globes premiere on January 10.