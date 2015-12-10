If you step outside tomorrow and realize that you forgot your ugly holiday sweater, no need to worry. For four hours in the afternoon, Uber will partner with Tipsy Elves to deliver free sweaters (not counting a $10 delivery fee) to customers in Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Madison, and Ann Arbor.
The sweaters made their screen debut in The Night Before on the bodies of Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but have also been seen on Jimmy Fallon, Kaley Cuoco, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey. So if you want a celebrity on your body, this might be the most cost-effective.
Deliveries will take place from 1 to 5 PM December 10. Customers will receive a push notification with a secret code to unlock the UberELVES option and then the sweaters are a button push away. Uber warns that supplies are limited and demand will be high, so move fast to get your sweater on.
The delivery will come right in time; National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is on December 18 this year (it always sneaks up on us). But can a sweater really be ugly if it’s loved? It’s what’s inside the sweater that counts, in our opinion.
