It became like a secret club that's true appeal was only understood by its unofficial members. The holidays are an emotional time, says Levine. People are in a party mood, but they're also in a reflective mood, which is an interesting combination. "I just always remember walking home as the sun was coming up and seeing my breath," he says. "I always drank too much, but I also made a really strong connection with friends."



Unlike the movie, the tradition ended without a bang. There was no big blowout, no last hurrah, and no Miley Cyrus duet (though to be clear, Levine would be 100% down). It just sort of ended as everyone grew up and moved away. Now at 39 with a family of his own, he sees The Night Before as really being about friendship. "The older you get, the more important it is to stay close with your friends," he says. And, really, isn't that what the holidays are about, too?















