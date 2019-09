The Night Before is not coy with its intentions: It's here to become a Christmas classic, the movie you watch every year. Except with Seth Rogen leading the way, it's not exactly something the whole family will watch together. It's for those who prefer marijuana to mistletoe, karaoke to carols, and sex with strangers to — I don’t know — there's no PG version of that.The big surprise, though, is that The Night Before , which hits theaters this Friday, is more than a cold winter night warmed by binge-drinking. It's the Christmas you know, not the one you wish you did. It makes you happy. It makes you nostalgic. And while it probably won't make you want to call your family, it will make you want to call your friends.This is thanks in large part to the cast — Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lizzy Caplan, Mindy Kaling, Ilana Glazer, and Jillian Bell never hurt anything they were in — but even more to its writer and director, Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies, The Wackness), and his own love of the holidays. “I’m the person who’s psyched as soon as the radio stations start playing Christmas carols,” he tells me in the middle of the movie's press day. “I’ll never complain that it’s too early.”