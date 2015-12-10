If you still need holiday gifts for your friends/family/basically anyone, look no further.
The Omega Tau Sigma veterinary fraternity at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine has released its annual Men of the Vet School calendar. The calendar features shirtless male vet students posing with extremely cute animals. Of course, we support people of all genders owning their sexuality, and this is no exception — especially when it's for a great cause.
The calendar, which is available on Etsy for $20, benefits a great cause, too: 15% of proceeds from calendar sales will go toward the Cornell University Hospital For Animals' Patient Assistance Fund, which helps animal-owners in need pay for veterinary care.
Samantha Lovering, Omega Tau Sigma's calendar chair, told Refinery29 that creating the calendar helps the fraternity members build community with each other, while still raising money for a good cause.
"At the vet school, we work incredibly hard, and it can be pretty stressful at times," Lovering said. "The guys at Omega Tau Sigma came up with the idea a few years ago as a way to raise money while having some fun and keeping things light, and the whole fraternity ran with it."
Lovering told us that the fraternity donated $1,200 to the Patient Assistance Fund last year, thanks to sales of its 2015 calendar. They hope to donate even more to the charity this year — so vote with your wallet (and, okay, your eyes) by purchasing the calendar here.
