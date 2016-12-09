My Crush Told Me To Read This Book — & It Taught Me The Meaning Of Christmas

Here’s the lowdown on the book: Stuever, a writer for The Washington Post, embedded himself in the modestly affluent Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX — what he calls a “shopping-center town.” He was there for the fall and winter of 2006, a final boom year before the big bust, and for two years after that. His mission: “I stepped deliberately into the family-centric, reindeer-sweater-wearing Yule of Baby Jesus, in the newest and most homogenous America, seeking whatever Christmas was left in me by venturing to a place that appeared to have plenty of Christmas to spare.” So far, I’m terrified, but at least he’s got a sense of humor.



Stuever followed three sets of folks through the holiday frenzy — including Jeff and Bridgette, a young couple whose massive illuminated front-yard display draws a line of cars around the block, and Caroll, a divorced single mom who counts Black Friday among her favorite days and helps out with A/V at the local mega-church. But my favorite is Tammie, a jovial steamroller of a woman with a gracious twang and a brunette bob. She runs her own business festooning neighborhood homes with Christmas trappings. Her two favorite words are “absolutely” and “phenomenal.” “Think of Holly Hunter cast as a country-club homemaker,” Stuever writes.



He goes in skeptical. But he approaches his subjects with the genuine curiosity and open mind of a journalist-cum-anthropologist. His portraits of them are both colorful and loving in a way that reminded me of David Sedaris' writing. Between trailing Tammie around a massive decor trade show where she encounters an inanimate Santa helper she can't resist (“‘Oh, he’s a bad boy,’ she says, lifting the elf up. ‘Oh, I can use him. What do you think?... Is it too-too?’”) and shadowing Caroll on her pageant PA duties, Stuever offers a play-by-play look at what Christmas means to some of its biggest fans.



So, did the book break through and thaw out my cold Scrooge heart? Admittedly, Stuever himself doesn’t come away with a born-again belief in the magic of Christmas, secular or otherwise. But his search helped me realize — perhaps for the first time — why my family chose to grab onto parts of the holiday that have nothing to do with the “Yule of Baby Jesus,” and why we still hold onto them today.



You may not recognize yourself in most of Tinsel’s characters (though one can only hope there’s a bit of Tammie Parnell in all of us). But I venture to say you’d be hard-pressed to put this book down, crawl back into your Grinch cave, and glower at the warm-hearted Whos.

