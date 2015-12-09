Makeup artist Dick Page isn't just revered for his ability to create magic with a makeup brush — he's also known, industry-wide, for having impeccable taste. So with the holiday season fast approaching, we tagged along with the Shiseido artistic director on a recent shopping trip to Bloomingdale's to find out what he has planned for the lucky recipients on his list this year.
Noticeably absent? A makeup consult. "I keep that for weddings," he says. (Can. You. Imagine?!) Instead, find the nine other gifts he's picking up this year — and get ready to steal them for yourself. We mean others.
Noticeably absent? A makeup consult. "I keep that for weddings," he says. (Can. You. Imagine?!) Instead, find the nine other gifts he's picking up this year — and get ready to steal them for yourself. We mean others.