About a week after releasing a video of Victoria’s Secret Angels lip-syncing to her new song, “Hands to Myself,” Selena Gomez stripped down into lingerie of her own for a new teaser video.
Gomez posted the clip, which doubles as a promotion for the new Beats Pill, to her Twitter this morning.
In it, she can be seen breaking into a man’s house and removing a topcoat to reveal high-waisted black underwear. Surprise, the cops come, but Selena makes like her last name was Kyle and escapes unscathed.
We’re sure this is just a promotion capitalizing on her upcoming appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but it’s also amazing as a well-timed subtweet of ex-beau Bieber.
On top of that, Gomez is rumored to be having trouble keeping her hands to herself when in public with One Directioner Niall Horan.
This is the latest in an effort to rebrand Gomez as sexy. The basic patterns for Disney stars goes as follows: release albums with Disney label Hollywood Records until either popularity wanes or the stars age out of their role, followed by a more major label debut accompanied by an increasingly sexualized image.
Miley Cyrus, for example, took to this approach like a fish to water. But she had control over her image long ago, perhaps due to her famous musician father. Gomez looks a touch awkward, like she’s just put on her mother’s heels and lipstick for the first time. Maybe she’ll grow into it, but it’s possible that her public persona can’t handle the transition from teenybopper to twentysomething sex icon. Either way, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show should be an interesting litmus test.
Catch the sneak peak of my #HandsToMyself video featuring the #NewBeatsPill!
https://t.co/ZQTfAKUoH4— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 7, 2015
