Selena Gomez has a new video out, and she's enlisted the help of a lot of special guests. In what looks like an incredibly attractive group hang, the Victoria's Secret Angels lip-sync Gomez's "Hands to Myself" with notable Angels, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel. It makes sense that the Angels would want to rock out to a Gomez track. She performed as part of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November. Gomez also makes an appearance in the video, mouthing along to her own song, and dancing among the iconic Angel wings.
This is far from the first time the Angels have put out a group lip-sync video. Last year they got together to "Shake it Off" and the year before that they took on another Swift track, "Trouble."
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
