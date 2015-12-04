While we doubt that Amber Rose registers anywhere on Gloria Steinem's radar, we don't think the Ms. magazine founder would like this news very much at all.
Paper just launched a feature on newly-minted author Amber Rose. The concept? Dressing her up as various feminist icons throughout the ages. If you're wondering what that sudden thudding sound is, it's the whole of women's lib history banging its head on a desk.
First up, we've got Amber Rose as Rosie the Riveter, a symbol of female empowerment in America during World War II. Next, we're asked to accept Amber Rose as Pussy Riot, which mostly just seems like a roundabout way of getting her in a gimp mask and an itty-bitty pink bodysuit. Then, she pretends to be both a young Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes — in the same photo frame. And we can't leave out Amber-does-Marlene Dietrich, followed by a Princess Leia-looking Susan B. Anthony pose.
For the finale, she is revealed as contemporary feminist icon: Amber Rose! Get it? That's the punchline Paper is building to all along!
One slut-walk down, and suddenly she's in the ranks with Steinem? We need to go lay down for awhile.
Paper just launched a feature on newly-minted author Amber Rose. The concept? Dressing her up as various feminist icons throughout the ages. If you're wondering what that sudden thudding sound is, it's the whole of women's lib history banging its head on a desk.
First up, we've got Amber Rose as Rosie the Riveter, a symbol of female empowerment in America during World War II. Next, we're asked to accept Amber Rose as Pussy Riot, which mostly just seems like a roundabout way of getting her in a gimp mask and an itty-bitty pink bodysuit. Then, she pretends to be both a young Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes — in the same photo frame. And we can't leave out Amber-does-Marlene Dietrich, followed by a Princess Leia-looking Susan B. Anthony pose.
For the finale, she is revealed as contemporary feminist icon: Amber Rose! Get it? That's the punchline Paper is building to all along!
One slut-walk down, and suddenly she's in the ranks with Steinem? We need to go lay down for awhile.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement