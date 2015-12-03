Blake Lively Covets The Same TV Wife That We All Do — Guess Who?

Turns out, on a weeknight off, Blake Lively may be doing exactly the same thing as us: hanging on the couch and watching HGTV.



The Age of Adaline star shared a shot of the network's beloved series Fixer Upper on her Instagram last night. The pic featured host Joanna Gaines, and appeared alongside Lively's caption "my wife." (We're with her on this one: Joanna is so very, very bomb.)



Here's how we're picturing Blake's home-y hangout: The actress, Ryan Reynolds and baby James are chilling among their Martha Stewart-approved furnishings, enjoying a curated selection of organic, sustainably sourced after-dinner snacks. They're talking about Joanna and Chip's interior design choices, and maybe Lively suggests some switch-ups.



Suddenly, Reynolds turns to his wife and says, "Babe, we could totally have an HGTV house-flipping show." Her face lights up, and James looks back and forth at her parents, grinning adorably without an ounce of drool dripping down her perfect baby chin. And the rest is DIY television history.



If this ever happens, let the record show that we get credit for the idea. You're welcome, world.

