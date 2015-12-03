Kanye West Jokes About Being A Gold Digger

By now we've learned to take most of what Kanye West says with a grain of salt. So when he quipped about wife Kim Kardashian being so rich he'll never go broke last night, we pretty much shrugged it off. Still, it's a pretty bizarre thing to hear coming from the man behind "Gold Digger," right?
The rapper also referenced the upcoming birth of the couple's son in his acceptance speech at Wednesday's Footwear News 29th Annual Achievement Awards. He took home Shoe of the Year for his Yeezy Boost kicks.
"I’m waiting on my son to arrive any day now and I look at my daughter and I look at my wife and she’s rich and I don’t plan on being broke,” West told the crowd, People reports.
God we wish Kim had been in the audience fighting back tears Chrissy Teigen-style, but, like her husband said, she's got a baby about to pop out. We can only hope West gave her a more romantic shout-out back at home before he did a Scrooge McDuck dive into the money-covered bed. But, who knows? Maybe this is just how Yeezy does false modesty.
The rapper also referenced the upcoming birth of the couple's son in his acceptance speech at Wednesday's Footwear News 29th Annual Achievement Awards. He took home Shoe of the Year for his Yeezy Boost kicks.
"I’m waiting on my son to arrive any day now and I look at my daughter and I look at my wife and she’s rich and I don’t plan on being broke,” West told the crowd, People reports.
God we wish Kim had been in the audience fighting back tears Chrissy Teigen-style, but, like her husband said, she's got a baby about to pop out. We can only hope West gave her a more romantic shout-out back at home before he did a Scrooge McDuck dive into the money-covered bed. But, who knows? Maybe this is just how Yeezy does false modesty.
Advertisement