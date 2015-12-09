Everything You Need To Know About The Latest E. Coli Outbreak

Update: The F.D.A just announced that, after analyzing a sample, the agency wasn't able to definitively trace the E. coli outbreak back to the voluntarily recalled Taylor Farms celery. So the actual source remains unknown.
This article was originally published on December 2, 2015.
In the past few weeks, Escheria coli (E. coli) has been responsible for several attention-grabbing recalls. First, there was Chipotle. Then, there was Costco's chicken salad. And today, it's hit Starbucks' turkey panini. That might mean that you'll need to make some back-up lunch plans — but it doesn't mean you need to freak out.
It turns out that E. coli is pretty much everywhere — including the inside of your intestines. But there are some easy things you can do to minimize your risk for infection. Here's what you need to know to get through this trying time. First step: Don't panic.
