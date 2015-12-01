ICYMI: Lena Dunham launched a pretty rad newsletter this fall dubbed Lenny Letter. The biweekly email covers everything from politics and health to fashion and feminism. But Dunham and her partner Jenni Konner also decided to do us one better. Today, the duo launched the Lenny shop — an adorable e-commerce site that, as of now, sells patches, banners, incense holders, and nail wraps. In today's newsletter announcing the opening, Dunham and Konner wrote that their vision of the store was "one that would rep grassroots feminist businesses and also wouldn't force you to spend your entire rent on an ankle boot with a weird zipper." Fair enough.
The nail wraps in question are, naturally, our favorite loot of the bunch. Dunham collaborated with Chrissy Mahlmeister, the founder of Rad Nails and lifestyle editor at Buzzfeed, to create Nudes. Why, pray tell, do they carry that moniker? The illustrations on each wrap are itty-bitty abstract drawings of breasts, butts, and vulvas. And while you've basically got to whip out a magnifying glass to see the cheeky (pun intended) sketches, we'd say these wraps are better suited for weekend wear than an office setting.
We can't wait to test-drive the wraps ourselves — and we've got to give major snaps to Dunham and Konner for highlighting up-and-coming female entrepreneurs. It's incredible to know that there is a place where we can buy cool, cute, funny products that align with our ethos. Just one suggestion, guys: More beauty products!
