Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Share Dreamy Honeymoon Photos

According to Vergara's Instagram, the actors vacationed at the idyllic Parrot Cay by COMO resort in Turks and Caicos. The luxury Caribbean destination includes its own private island and every flashy amenity one could possibly hope to enjoy. Cara Delevingne also visited the resort in the British West Indies earlier in the year.As you can see from the Modern Family star's dreamy photos, her honeymoon involved gazing at Manganiello in the sea and chilling with her new husband on the beach. And what vacation would be complete without a hot-dog legs snap?Wish we were there... though that probably would have been awkward.