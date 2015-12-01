Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Share Dreamy Honeymoon Photos

Don't you kind of love it when a celebrity couple lets you in on all of their wedding festivities? Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were quick to share snaps from their November 22 nuptials, and now the newlyweds are giving fans a peek at the honeymoon. Don't worry, it's all very PG.
According to Vergara's Instagram, the actors vacationed at the idyllic Parrot Cay by COMO resort in Turks and Caicos. The luxury Caribbean destination includes its own private island and every flashy amenity one could possibly hope to enjoy. Cara Delevingne also visited the resort in the British West Indies earlier in the year.
As you can see from the Modern Family star's dreamy photos, her honeymoon involved gazing at Manganiello in the sea and chilling with her new husband on the beach. And what vacation would be complete without a hot-dog legs snap?
Wish we were there... though that probably would have been awkward.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
