5 Things To Tell Any Climate-Change Denier You Meet

This week, Paris is hosting an international summit on climate change and how to slow it down. The leaders of 150 countries, along with 40,000 delegates from 195 nations, are discussing the future of the planet. "A political moment like this may not come again," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said at the conference on Monday. "We have never faced such a test. But neither have we encountered such great opportunity."During the COP21 climate summit in Paris on Monday, President Obama, along with leaders from 20 nations, called for their countries to double clean-energy research . A report from the Gates Foundation earlier this year found that the U.S. energy industry currently allocates less than 0.5% of spending for research. Now, Obama wants to double U.S. climate research within the next five years.Climate change affects the entire globe, but Americans don't need to search farther than the United States to see its consequences. The U.S. is already feeling climate change nationwide, and it's a lot more than polar bears floating away on melting ice caps. If you live in the States, you've probably experienced or witnessed at least one of these ways in which climate change is affecting the country.