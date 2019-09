As the EPA explains , climate change influences agriculture in addition to weather patterns. Droughts and flooding affect farmers and ranchers, but rising temperatures in general affect crops, too. For example, increased temperatures can disturb fish ecosystems, and they can alter crops and livestock, too. The EPA notes that temperature changes and varying levels of carbon dioxide can impact crop yields — which is a pretty big deal, since the United States accounts for 30 percent of the world's wheat, corn and rice production.Climate change and rising temperatures have also affected wine production. Thanks to climate change, many of the world's wine regions may not be able to continue producing wine, BuzzFeed explains — but new wine-growing locations are taking their place. For example, Ross Brown, chief executive of Brown Brothers, a wine producer in Australia, bought a vineyard in Tanzania, which was once too cold to make wine. Brown cited climate change as a reason for the 2010 purchase in a statement at the time.Rising sea levels caused by climate change will lead to flooding, and the long-term effects will be enormous. Sea-level changes mean that saltwater could invade our natural freshwater resources — which are already dwindling. Thanks to climate change, as many as two-thirds of plant species and one-third of mammal species could lose their natural habitats, The Huffington Post reports. According to the Climate Institute , rising sea levels are an effect of ice sheets and glaciers melting around the world. A majority of glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica have lost mass in the past few years, causing sea levels to rise. In addition to melting land ice, sea water also expands as it warms during climate change, which also causes sea levels to rise, NASA notes