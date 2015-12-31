The clock has begun striking midnight around the world! Celebrations have happened in a number of cities in distant time zones at this point, from Hong Kong to London.
Every country has their own unique customs. And yet many countries share in similar festivities. There's glitter, fireworks, party dresses, massive crowds, and midnight kisses to celebrate the ending of one year and the beginning of the next. But partaking in global celebration reminds us that we're all connected, no matter how many time zones separate us.
Every country has their own unique customs. And yet many countries share in similar festivities. There's glitter, fireworks, party dresses, massive crowds, and midnight kisses to celebrate the ending of one year and the beginning of the next. But partaking in global celebration reminds us that we're all connected, no matter how many time zones separate us.
The amazing firework displays, captured here, to usher in 2016 will get you pumped. Let these celebratory videos fill you with happiness as we countdown to the switch to a new year in your city. Feel the connection!
Click on to see how people around the globe are ringing in 2016.