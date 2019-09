All The Best New Year's Resolutions Candidates (Should) Make This Year

I Will: practice my self-affirmations in front of the mirror every day.Bush looks like the saddest potential president ever. Unless he’s in a schoolyard argument with Donald Trump, he always looks as if he’d rather be anywhere else besides in the middle of a campaign trail. Bush still has plenty of money and dedicated supporters, but that hasn't made him look more comfortable on debate stages. Do what makes you happy, Jeb.I Will: quit toeing the party line for the sake of appealing to voters.Christie has earned praise in the past for refusing to join his party’s unblinking opposition to President Obama, but he’s also recently flipped around on some formerly moderate stances for the sake of appealing to conservative voters. Early in his political career, he switched sides on abortion, claiming to be pro-life after hearing the heartbeat of his second child, and he's flopped on immigration issues and the War on Drugs . We're not saying you can never change your mind, but at some point you have to stick with something.I Will: refrain from frightening small children with rhetoric.Children are very literal creatures, and they don't understand metaphor very well, as Cruz learned this year. You can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater, and you shouldn't yell about it to a little girl.I Will: brush up on what it’s actually like to be a woman in America today.Fiorina, who has highlighted her status as the only woman on the GOP playing field, has spent most of 2015 playing both sides of the gender card. Her stances on reproductive rights and wage equality are seriously anti-woman, and in September she used her public platform to promote dangerous and inflammatory misinformation about Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, she has accused Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton of playing the “woman” card and accusing rivals of sexism for political gain. At the very least, Fiorina should resolve to cite legitimate sources when making serious claims.I Will: quit talking to my colleagues (and voters) like they're my kids.Kasich's odd, "1950's TV dad" demeanor is both oddly endearing and extremely off-putting. Between breaking up fights between other candidates or his paternalistic comments to young women, we're almost waiting for the moment when he takes Jeb Bush aside and gives him a heartfelt but stern lecture about not being pressured by other people's expectations. It's great for an old sitcom, but not so much when the presidential election will be decided by a very diverse 21st century electorate.I Will: learn to use social media properly.Paul jumped on the social-media bandwagon back in October, and live-streamed an entire day on the campaign trail in Iowa. Viewers got to see the candidate drink a cup of coffee, ride in the back of a car, and shuffle through his iPod. And Paul came off as just as crotchety as any other middle-aged man forced to interact on the internet, calling the live stream "dumbass" in front of viewers. It wasn't a strong start for a candidate that has struggled to get his policies and positions to the public all year.I Will: show up for work.Rubio has missed more than a third of Senate votes in 2015. It's a little audacious to be applying for a new job when you've barely shown up at your old one — how is he supposed to be a leader on the issues if he isn't around to hear about them? Maybe he's one of those people who thinks he'd do better in a home office I Will: look up some synonyms for “win.”Seriously, Donald, it’s time for some new material.I Will: finally get around to reading that book on Egyptology.Seriously, Ben, it’s time to review some material.