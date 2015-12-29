Can You Guess Which One Directioner's Abs These Are?

All four members of One Direction are in incredible shape. The band's live performances include difficult choreography, so staying fit is obviously a must for all involved. Case in point: In a recent Instagram post, Liam Payne unveiled some pretty impressive abs. The caption simply reads, “Christmas weight dusted!!!” If only we were all so fortunate.
As you might imagine, Liam’s washboard waistline is a result of an intensive workout routine. Fortunately for us, One Direction showed the world how they remain fit in a 1D Day Livestream video a couple years back. The regimen includes a bit of mixed martial arts, boxing, and circuit training. That definitely explains what Liam's got going on under his shirt.
In the livestream video, Liam remarks, “Being out there jumping around like a lunatic each night, and we're 126 shows in now, it's quite crazy. Staying fit is a huge deal."
Well, Liam’s definitely the fittest member of them all.
Advertisement