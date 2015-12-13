Many boy bands are known for their coordinated, clean, dance routines (think: *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys). One Direction is not one of those boy bands. So when the fellows paid a visit to the Alan Carr: Chatty Man show on Friday night and were challenged by host Alan Carr to take part in a no-holds-barred dance-off, things took an awkward turn.
Carr kicked off the challenge, joining a group of backup dancers and performing a syncopated routine to Nicki Minaj‘s “Pound the Alarm." Then, it was 1D's turn to show off their smoldering moves. How'd they do, you wonder?
In the end, a few stand-in dancers took the place of Harry, Louis, Niall, and Liam, turning out some awesome — albeit it weirdly shot — routines. While we would have preferred to watch the guys actually shake it out themselves, the stand-ins were incredible. Faux Liam even did a flip.
In the end, the video turns out to be one of their stranger TV appearances on record as they complete their current tour and ready themselves for a long-overdue hiatus. This was nothing like 1D's interview with James Corden on December 4, during which they played tattoo roulette. (Spoiler: Harry lost and got another tattoo.)
One Direction will be back on James Corden's Late Late Show this week, with a previously recorded segment of carpool karaoke. You can watch the preview for that, below.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement