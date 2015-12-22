Lady Gaga is living every equine-obsessed little girl's No. 1 fantasy, and just in time for Christmas. The singer and AHS: Hotel star has been gifted a beautiful white pony.
(Well, it's actually a fully grown horse. We reserve the right to call it a pony, though. It's just so damned prance-y looking. We would tie so many ribbons in its mane!)
"Today on my doorstep was delivered a White Angel from heaven," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "It felt like the old days of the record business, she's such a spiritual girl! A heartfelt thank you to John Janick and Steve Berman, the whole Interscope family. I will ride, and care for, and love her forever. I was so surprised!"
Gaga has been documenting her blossoming love affair with the majestic beast for the last 24 hours. And we have to admit... we're super jealous. Where's our pony, huh?
