Tyler Shields has never been one to shy away from controversy. His The Dirty Side of Glamour is full of galvanizing images of sex, violence, and sawing through expensive accessories. Final Girl was a gorgeously shot and awful — in the archaic sense of the word — exploration of sexuality and horror tropes that left us gasping for breath. And now he’s sharing exclusive photos of his shoot with Tallulah Willis. You know her as daughter to Bruce and Demi, and sister to Rumer.
The photos seem taken out of time. Shields uses older equipment and a stark white background to highlight Tallulah’s force of personality. We caught up with Shields over email to talk about how filmmaking inspires his photography, what he thinks of celebrity, and if he has an obsession with violence.
Click ahead to see the exclusive photos.
