Starting at midnight tonight, Snapchat's got some fun new filters — but they're not the usual puking rainbows or flesh-eating zombie faces. And just by using them, you can help raise money in the fight against AIDS.
Snapchat teamed up with (RED) for its new filters in honor of World AIDS Day. There are three different options, designed in partnership with Tïesto, Jared Leto, and Jimmy Kimmel. The availability of the filters will cycle throughout the day, so depending on when you send a snap, you may see different options.
But here's the cool part: Every time one of the filters is used, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will donate three dollars to (RED), for a grand total of up to three million dollars. According to (RED), $3 — less than you probably spend on your morning latte — can provide 10 days of life-saving HIV/AIDS medicine in sub-Saharan Africa.
Unfortunately, the whole money-raising situation will only last for 24 hours. So, get your phone ready for some marathon Snapchatting sessions. This is just about the easiest way to raise money for a good cause.
