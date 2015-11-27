Just as many Harry Potter readers have pondered, a fan asked JK Rowling why the boy wizard named his second son after such a despicable character like Severus Snape. While Harry himself said "[Snape] was probably the bravest man I ever knew," that brief background was unsatisfactory for many, judging by the spirited Twitter debate it sparked.
Snape died for Harry out of love for Lily. Harry paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude. https://t.co/MPXBgUApa3— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
With that succinct response, Rowling unwittingly ignited a Twitter-trending Snape debate moderated by the beloved author.
That's not true, I'm afraid. Snape projected his hatred and jealousy of James onto Harry. https://t.co/5jzNHlfSe0— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
She even had to call for order at one point.
Please could we all keep our discussion about this fictional character civil? There's enough rage on Twitter without Snape-related hate.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
But Rowling's further explanation of Snape's namesake-worthy complexities suggest why Harry honoring him has been a literary decision that's been tough to swallow.
Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
And as Rowling pointed out, naming his son Snape was intended to not only pay homage to the Slytherin, but also soothe Potter's own conscience.
In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
As for fans' concerns being soothed once and for all, Rowling has a hunch the debate won't ever be fully settled. But for her part, she's done discussing the matter.
Well, thanks to everyone who participated in today's unplanned debate: "Snape: Good, Evil or What?" People to dinner - got to go! xxx— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
For now, at least.