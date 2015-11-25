If you'd rather shop from the convenience of your couch, we're right there with you. Crowds, traffic — why deal with all that stress when you can start your holiday gift-buying with a few taps on your phone? Luckily, there are tons of online sales you can take advantage of on Cyber Monday this year.
Basically, every big-name retailer's website will have bargains: Walmart, Target, Staples, Best Buy. On top of that, a number of their apps will also feature deals, so you can shop whether you're at the computer or on your way to the office. (Sadly, Cyber Monday still hasn't been made a National Shopping Holiday yet.)
Just watch out for scams. If you're shopping from your iPhone or iPad, using Apple Pay to complete your purchases will ensure your credit card information is safe and your purchase information kept private. Otherwise, be sure to shop on a password-protected WiFi network — and only shop sites with an .
Ready to get to the fun stuff? Read on for some Cyber Monday deals you can look out for.
