The internet has found a new purpose for everyone's favorite cat memes: providing cover for counterterrorism missions.
On Sunday, authorities in Brussels took to Twitter to request a social-media blackout on news related to a series of raids staged in response to the deadly attacks in Paris and the ongoing terror threat faced by the region.
Social-media users in Belgium and beyond responded to that request in the cutest way possible, as multiple news outlets have noted, by flooding feeds with the hashtag #BrusselsLockdown along with photos and videos of cats.
Belgian police asks to stop commenting on cat movements #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/r4dNR2Wpxt— Kirsten Fiedler (@Kirst3nF) November 22, 2015
Picture of Belgium's National Security Council when the door opens in the middle of the meeting #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/4oWuBRtipO— Florence (@flowindey) November 22, 2015
Residents told to stay away from windows. Not sure they got the message #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/kv3Mosk5mZ— Matteo Albania (@m_albania) November 22, 2015
Don't tell them I'm there!!! #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/SNfoXCISjl— Emmanuel Di Pretoro (@edipretoro) November 22, 2015
May the force be with us. #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/m9OuEVhfXS— TineEeckhout (@TineEeckhout) November 22, 2015
This, dear outsiders, is how we fight terrorism here. They haven't got a chance! We haz kittens! #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/sdq1MbrKsz— Gilles Bordelais (@Gilles_PPDE) November 22, 2015
While we were all busy scrolling through the cat pictures, authorities took at least 21 people into custody, the Associated Press reported. A key suspect connected to the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, remains at large.
Authorities in Belgium served up a purrfect thank you for the cat-filled cooperation.
"To all the cats who helped us last night: help yourselves! #BrusselsLockdown," federal police tweeted.
Pour les chats qui nous ont aidé hier soir... Servez-vous! #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/7O5ENF6nXa— Police Fédérale (@PolFed_presse) November 23, 2015
Belgium, meanwhile, remains on high alert following the terror attacks in Paris that left at least 130 dead. A lockdown in the city of Brussels is entering its third day.
Opener image: Photographed by Winnie Au.
