Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe Says Miniskirts Invite Rape

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali/REX Shutterstock.
Yesterday, while speaking before a rally of supporters in Mberengwa, Zimbabwe, First Lady Grace Mugabe reportedly blamed women who wear miniskirts for inviting rape.

“If you walk around wearing miniskirts displaying your thighs and inviting men to drool over you, then you want to complain when you have been raped?" Mugabe told the crowd, The Telegraph reports. “That is unfortunate because it will be your fault.”

That view contradicts the harsh penalties her husband has vowed to exact against rapists. Mrs. Mugabe is tipped to replace her 91-year-old husband as president upon his death, and is seen by many to be a negative influence on the country. She is notorious for spending fortunes on Ferragamo shoes, even as the economy plummets and citizens starve. She has also been under fire this month for saying she skips meals in solidarity with Zimbabweans suffering from hunger. Many have deemed that comment highly insensitive.

Not surprisingly, the comments, made in the Shona language, caused many African women to complain.
