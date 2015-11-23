Kaia Gerber Is The Up-And-Coming Model You Need To Know About

Kaia Gerber, the model mini-me of mother Cindy Crawford, has had quite a year. She landed her first magazine spread in Teen Vogue just last December and starred in a major fashion shoot for CR Fashion Book this summer. Now, the same magazine that provided Gerber's big break is opening up its pages for an epic beauty story starring the 14-year-old.
Gerber posed like a pro for Teen Vogue in a shoot that's giving us all The Hunger Games feels. The hair, which was styled by Kevin Ryan for UNITE, consists of avant garde beehives (the high-fashion version) and an intricate braid that would give Katniss a serious run for her money. The makeup, created by Maki Ryoke for MAC, includes a dreamy blue eye, practical pale lips, and a cat-eye worth writing home about.
"I think beauty is the way that you look as you are, and also your inner self that comes out true," Gerber reflects in the accompanying interview. "I think it’s just naturally how you are, personality included. When you feel your best self, that’s when a girl feels her most beautiful."
Click through to check out some exclusive images from the shoot, along with snippets from the interview. Then, head over to Teen Vogue to read the story in its entirety. It doesn't take someone with 20/20 vision to see: Good genes definitely run in the Crawford family.
