For some people, braving the crowds is a Black Friday tradition. The day after Thanksgiving, it is your mission to finish all of your shopping in one fell swoop. For the rest of us, it's more that, well, we just really need a new laptop and know we'll save a lot of money if we shop while we're digesting yesterday's turkey feast.



No matter your outlook, it's best to head out with a plan. But with so many Black Friday sales going on, how do you know which to prioritize first? And once you get there, it can be confusing to try to figure out which deal is best — and what products you actually need.



Don't fret, we're here to help. We've scoped out a selection of the best bargains and the best products that are on sale this year, from fitness trackers to 4K televisions. If you want to plan your shopping in advance, we've got a variety of items picked out already from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. But be sure to check back — we'll be adding more deals as the week progresses and more are announced.



Read on for this year's best Black Friday tech steals.