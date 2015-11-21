It's the weekend, it's the holidays, and it's almost winter, too. In our book, these three facts mean one thing: It's time to relax. We're embarking on the season meant for hibernating indoors and treating yourself. So bring on the spa days with friends, bubble baths with a good book, and wine-in-hand face-mask sessions.



This is a familiar mindset for many celebrities (no matter the time of year) — and they have no prob sharing their beauty and pampering rituals on social media. Here, we offer some indulgent inspiration courtesy of the 'gram. Go ahead, start off the weekend (and the months to come) right. And, most importantly, enjoy.