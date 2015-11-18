Tinder's CEO Made A Hilariously Inappropriate Slip-up

Tinder's CEO and cofounder Sean Rad may know how to engineer a super-addictive dating app, but he's not so much of a wordsmith.
In an interview with London's Evening Standard, Rad talked about his own personal search for true love, how a famous model is purportedly begging him for sex, and how he himself is a Tinder addict. But he made a surprising (and hilarious) word mix-up in the process. After explaining how he likes an "intellectual challenge" in a relationship, he says:
“Apparently there’s a term for someone who gets turned on by intellectual stuff. You know, just talking. What’s the word?” His face creases the effort of trying to remember. “I want to say ‘sodomy’?”
Err, that is not quite the word you were looking for there, Sean. Rosette Pambakian, Tinder's VP of communications and branding, was also there for the interview and immediately shrieked. After the interviewer told Rad that word probably doesn't mean what he thinks it means, he googled it on his phone and realized his mistake.
It's okay, we're all human, we get words confused from time to time. Still, we imagine Rad is pretty red-faced right about now.
