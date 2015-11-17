The holidays are nearly upon us, which means it's time for America to crown a new king of sexiness. Or, more specifically, for People magazine to name its Sexiest Man Alive (not to be confused with the ever ongoing sexiest vampire/ zombie competition).
The title often elicits as many frustrated groans as love-struck sighs. Every year that your celeb crush isn't chosen is a year when the competition was rigged! The judges were obviously blind to the truly hot! But we have assembled a list of the true, worthy would-be winners from the past 15 years. Their sexiness may not have landed them the cover of People magazine. But it has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate you, guys.
