

Captioning the photo with "Fucking curler chopped my dayummmm lash!" it seems Cyrus fought her lash curler — and her lash curler won. Her battle wounds include a hefty chunk of broken lashes.



While we can't be 100% sure that she gave her lashes a curl after applying mascara, all signs point to yes. The moral of this story? Curl, then apply mascara! While makeup-free, your lashes are more flexible and far better suited for the pressure of your curler's clamp. But once your mascara sets, the lashes become stiff, brittle, and more susceptible to breakage. Learn from Miley's mistakes, and you won't fall victim to torn-out lashes.