If your day is dragging a little bit, then we've got just the thing to snap you out of the Monday blahs. Another taste of Adele's new music just dropped. In a preview for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the singer plays a track from her upcoming album called "When We Were Young." Unfortunately, the sample is 60 seconds long, not 60 minutes. But oh, is it a glorious minute.
The clip features Adele belting out the nostalgic tune in her signature angelic-powerhouse style. "Let me photograph you in this light in case it is the last time," she sings. Ugh, tuggin' at our heartstrings again, girl. Last month, Adele released the first single from her first album in five years, 25. Since then, has broken records, inspired covers by the likes of Demi Lovato, and rendered a stunning live performance from the songstress herself. The album comes out this Friday and if the past couple weeks are any indication, the record is going to be a smash-hit.
The 60 Minutes Australia story looks at her rise to fame, shying away from the spotlight, and triumphant return to her passion. The 60-second snippet of "When We Were Young" starts at about 1:25. But FYI, right before that is a montage of another one of Adele's signature sounds — that hysterical cackle — that is also very worth your watch.
